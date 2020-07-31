Anzeige
31.07.2020 | 13:04
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 31

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 30-July-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue183.19p
INCLUDING current year revenue184.12p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP13.65m
Net borrowing level:5%
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 30-July-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue71.59p
INCLUDING current year revenue71.61p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP31.32m
Net borrowing level:22%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
