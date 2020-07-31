A series of failures triggered thermal runaway and an explosion at Arizona Public Service Electric's McMicken battery facility, according to two new reports that look at how to prevent similar disasters in the future.From pv magazine USA New details have emerged surrounding the Arizona Public Service Electric (APS) battery failure and corresponding explosion that hospitalized eight firefighters and one police officer in Surprise, Arizona, in April 2019. Two recently published reports - one by APS, and the other by the Underwriters Laboratory Firefighter Safety Research Institute - reveal new ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...