Freitag, 31.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung zum Freitagshandel: Krasse Meldung löst neue Rallye aus!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2020 | 13:05
Real People Investment Holdings Limited - Reorganised Leadership Structure

Real People Investment Holdings Limited has reorganised its leadership structure, from a decentralised structure to a centralised structure, with effect from 1 August 2020.

Mr Bruce Schenk has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer, with effect from 1 August 2020. Mr Schenk is a chartered accountant, and has been employed by the company for 19 years in various leadership roles.

* * * * * * *

For further information, please contact:

Neil Grobbelaar, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ctaylor@realpeople.co.za

Phone number: +27 82 772 5481

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 31st of July 2020 at 13:00 CET.

