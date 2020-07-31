City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
London, July 29
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 30-July-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|183.19p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|184.12p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP13.65m
|Net borrowing level:
|5%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
