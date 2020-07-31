Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 30-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 255.01p

INCLUDING current year revenue 259.06p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 247.63p

INCLUDING current year revenue 251.68p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16