As from August 3, 2020, EWPG Holding AB (publ) will change short name to ECOWVE Unchanged Company name: EWPG Holding AB (publ) ----------------------------------------------- Current short name: EWP ----------------------------------------------- New short name: ECOWVE ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0012569663 ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID 176783 ----------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 7050