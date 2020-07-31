

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) reported that its second quarter base business earnings per share grew 3% year-on-year to $0.74. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.69, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second quarter net sales increased 1.0% to $3.90 billion. Organic sales increased 5.5%, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.



'While net sales growth was significantly impacted by foreign exchange, the 5.5% organic sales growth reflected a good balance of positive volume and higher pricing on a worldwide basis,' said Noel Wallace, CEO.



The company said it is not providing 2020 financial guidance due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the business impacts from COVID-19.



Shares of Colgate-Palmolive were up 2% in pre-market trade on Friday.



