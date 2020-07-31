

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 1,200 people died of coronavirus for the third day in a row in the United States.



The country on Thursday recorded 1394 cornavirus-related casualties, the second highest daily number in more than two months.



The total death toll in the United States rose to 152070 as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



Florida reported a record 253 deaths on Thursday, taking the state's total COVID casualties to 6586. Meanwhile, the state closed some of its COVID-19 diagnostic centers ahead of the looming tropical storm.



The storm Isaias bears down on the coastline, and is expected to hit the Sunshine state over the weekend.



Two other states - Arizona and Mississippi - also reported their highest number of deaths in single day.



Following is the state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions as per the Baltimore-based University's data update.



New York (32683 deaths, 414370 infections), New Jersey (15809 deaths, 180970 infections), Michigan (6443 deaths, 89781 infections), Massachusetts (8595 deaths, 117098 infections), Louisiana (3925 deaths, 114481 infections), Illinois (7670 deaths, 178135 infections), Pennsylvania (7194 deaths, 115807 infections), California (9026 deaths, 492934 infections), Connecticut (4431 deaths, 49670 infections), Texas (6442 deaths, 428229 infections), Georgia (3671 deaths, 182286 infections), Virginia (2141 deaths, 88904 infections), Maryland (3488 deaths, 87177 infections), Florida (6586 deaths, 461379 infections), Indiana (2946 deaths, 65253 infections), Ohio (3442 deaths, 89626 infections), Colorado (1822 deaths, 46186 infections), Minnesota (1634 deaths, 53692 infections), Arizona (3626 deaths, 170798 infections) Washington (1564 deaths, 55803 infections), North Carolina (1922 deaths, 120532 infections), Mississippi (1611 deaths, 57579 infections), Tennessee (1033 deaths, 102871 infections), Alabama (1565 deaths and 85762 infections) South Carolina (1667 deaths, 87572 infections), Rhode Island (1007 deaths, 18950 infections) and Missouri (1255 deaths, 49139 infections).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de