Looking for 5G Stocks? Read ThisIf you are looking for growth in your investment portfolio, 5G stocks are worth checking out.With ultra-low latency and data transmission speed up to 100 times faster than 4G technology, 5G networks have the potential to revolutionize a whole bunch of industries.But, as is the case with most "next big things," investing in 5G stocks is not risk-free. While a lot of companies could prosper in the 5G era, not everyone will.

