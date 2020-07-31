

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales rose for a second month and at the fastest pace in fifteen years in June, as spending recovered after the coronavirus pandemic-induced slump, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Retail sales grew 9.8 percent year-on-year in June, following an 8.7 percent increase in May. Sales rose for the second consecutive month.



The latest growth in sales was the biggest since 2005.



Sales of food and non-food sector increased by 6.5 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively, in June.



Sales of shops in DIY articles increased, kitchens and floors for the fifth straight month with double digits, the agency said.



Online sales gained 45.1 percent compared to the same month last year.



The retail sales volume increased 7.2 percent in June.



