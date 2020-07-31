Anzeige
Freitag, 31.07.2020
Sondermeldung zum Freitagshandel: Krasse Meldung löst neue Rallye aus!
31.07.2020 | 14:32
GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com, August 6th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced that Ben Errez, Executive Vice President and Chairmen, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 6th.

DATE: Thursday, August 6th

TIME: 4:00 PM ET

LINK: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/events/event-details/otcqb-venture-company-virtual-investor-conference

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. A recording will be made available on-demand for those who are unable to attend the live event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • 6/30/20 GreenBox POS Releases Next Generation Payment Technology
  • 6/22/20 GreenBox POS Completed Uplisting to OTCQB
  • 5/8 GreenBox POS Adds Crypto and FOREX capabilities
  • 5/6 GreenBox POS Expands International Reach with SEPA payments

About GreenBox POS
GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group - MZ North America
312-261-6430
GRBX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE: GreenBox POS, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/599730/GreenBox-POS-to-Webcast-Live-at-VirtualInvestorConferencescom-August-6th

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
