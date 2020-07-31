Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Launches with AGORACOM for Digital and Social Media Engagement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a 12-month digital and social media campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of sharing content to engage with current and potential new shareholders.

Engagement Through the AGORACOM Digital Network

The Kontrol HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months will be live on July 31 and can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/KontrolEnergy

The Kontrol HUB will receive exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network.

Moderated Discussion for Management and Shareholders

The Company has also launched a Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

The Kontrol discussion forum can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/KontrolEnergy/forums/discussion

Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer stated, "We look forward to sharing our exciting growth story and engaging on the AGORACOM platform."

George Tsiolis, AGORACOM Founder stated, "AGORACOM's thesis is that this decade will see more disruption from small cap technology companies than the last two decades combined. Kontrol Energy is combining IoT, Cloud Computing and SaaS technology to reduce energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions. AGORACOM is proud to take the Kontrol Energy message to the market. In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views over 10 years and is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019."

Shares for Services

AGORACOM will receive shares for service under the follow terms for the period of June 2020 to June 2021.

$12,000 Shares for Services upon Commencement for initial set up of HUB, marketing materials and search engine programs.

$12,000 Shares for Services at end of Third Month September 18, 2020

$12,000 Shares for Services at end of Sixth Month December 18, 2020

$12,000 Shares for Services at end of Ninth Month March 18, 2021

$12,000 Shares for Services at end of Twelfth Month June 30, 2021

The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on each date above.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences, and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy is one of Canada's fastest growing companies in 2018 and 2019 as ranked by Canadian Business and Maclean's.



Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, contact:

Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer

paul@kontrolenergy.com or admin@kontrolenergy.com

Kontrol Energy Corp.,

180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8

Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain information included in this press release, including information relating to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of management or estimates of future performance constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding possible future acquisitions, organic growth, the provision of solutions to customers and Greenhouse Gas emissions reductions, proposed financial savings and sustainable energy benefits and energy monitoring. The global outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) has had a significant impact on businesses through the restrictions put in place by the Canadian, provincial, and municipal governments regarding travel, business operations and isolation/quarantine orders. At this time, the extent of the impact of COVID-19 on the Company is unknown as this will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and that cannot be predicted with confidence. These uncertainties arise from the inability to predict the ultimate geographic spread of the disease, and the duration of the outbreak, including the duration of travel restrictions, business closures or disruptions, and quarantine/isolation measures that are currently, or may be put, in place by Canada and other countries to fight the virus. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief are based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that suitable businesses and technologies for acquisition and/or investment will be available, that such acquisitions and or investment transactions will be concluded, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company, that technology will be as effective as anticipated, that organic growth will occur, and others. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, lack of acquisition and investment opportunities or that such opportunities may not be concluded on reasonable terms, or at all, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities law.

