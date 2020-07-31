The following bond loan issued by Kvalitena AB (publ) will have a new last trading date. ISIN New last trading date ----------------------------------- SE0009664949 2021-09-21 ----------------------------------- Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan referred to above have been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by Kvalitena AB (publ) on July 30, 2020. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050