Entech Solutions AS is a Norwegian oilfield technology company with international offices in the United States and Brazil. The Entech Mission is to demonstrate an accelerated idea-to-market lifecycle by promoting market driven innovation and implementing lean product development and commercialization practices. Primarily serving the upstream oil and gas industry, our expertise includes engineering design, supply chain and manufacturing, project management and business development. Entech applies systematic design and evaluation methodologies to ensure that the most promising ideas evolve into technologies that satisfy the widest range of customer requirements. Entech is partner owned and operated.

Company: Entech Solutions AS Headquarters Address: Storaneset 12 Indre Arna 5260 Norway Main Telephone: +1 562 726 4799 Website: www.entechteam.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Energy Key Executives: CEO: Kenneth Tunes Public Relations Contact: Anthony Kent Phone: +1 562 726 4799 Email: anthony.kent@entechteam.com

