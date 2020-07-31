Entech Solutions AS is a Norwegian oilfield technology company with international offices in the United States and Brazil. The Entech Mission is to demonstrate an accelerated idea-to-market lifecycle by promoting market driven innovation and implementing lean product development and commercialization practices. Primarily serving the upstream oil and gas industry, our expertise includes engineering design, supply chain and manufacturing, project management and business development. Entech applies systematic design and evaluation methodologies to ensure that the most promising ideas evolve into technologies that satisfy the widest range of customer requirements. Entech is partner owned and operated.
Company:
Entech Solutions AS
Headquarters Address:
Storaneset 12
Indre Arna 5260
Norway
Main Telephone:
+1 562 726 4799
Website:
www.entechteam.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Energy
Key Executives:
CEO: Kenneth Tunes
Public Relations
Contact:
Anthony Kent
Phone:
+1 562 726 4799
Email:
anthony.kent@entechteam.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200731005282/en/