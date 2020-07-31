The "Europe Biodefense Market 2020-2030 by Product (Vaccines, Detection Devices, Antibiotics, Masks), Sales Channel, Application (Military, Civilian), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe biodefense market reached $1,151.8 million in 2019 and will grow by 8.5% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for biodefense agents and equipment in the region.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 41 figures, this 109-page report Europe Biodefense Market 2020-2030 by Product (Vaccines, Detection Devices, Antibiotics, Masks), Sales Channel, Application (Military, Civilian), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe biodefense market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 until 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product, Sales Channel, and Application over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe biodefense market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Vaccines

3.2.1 Anthrax

3.2.2 Smallpox

3.2.3 Botulism

3.2.4 Nuclear/Radiation

3.2.5 E-Bola

3.2.6 Zika

3.2.7 Other Vaccines

3.3 Biothreat Detection Devices

3.4 Antibiotics

3.5 Masks

3.6 Other Products

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Sales Channel

4.1 Market Overview by Sales Channel

4.2 Online Sales

4.3 Offline Sales

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Military

5.3 Civilian

6 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.1 Overview of European Market

6.2 Germany

6.3 UK

6.4 France

6.5 Spain

6.6 Italy

6.7 Russia

6.8 Rest of European Market

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

Achaogen, Inc.

Alexeter Technologies LLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Altimmune, Inc.

Bavarian Nordic AS

BioFactura, Inc.

Cleveland Biolabs, Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Inc

Dynport Vaccine Company LLC (DVC)

Elusys Therapeutics, Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

General Dynamics Corp.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Ichor Medical Systems

Mediimmune (AstraZeneca)

Nanotherapeutics, Inc.

Ology Bioscience

PathSensors Inc

Pluristem Therapeutics

Sanofi Pasteur Ltd.

SIGA Technologies, Inc.

Soligenix, Inc.

Xoma Corporation

8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

