Easy Accessibility to Online Betting Helps Grow the Industry

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The online sports betting market has drastically changed after the landmark Supreme Court ruling in 2018, as any state got the option to pursue legalization. In total, sports betting became legal in some form in 24 states, according to date provided by ESPN. The big prize is, as usual, California, where sports betting in not officially legal yet. Nevertheless, despite the legal challenges, interest in the industry is high. According to a report by MarketWatch, many have invested money into a new exchange-traded fund that tracks the sports betting and online gambling industries. Dave Nadig, a longtime industry veteran now at ETF Database, explained that this represents a "remarkable vote of confidence for a fund that's only a few days old… I am a fan of this fund. If you believe online sports betting is the next big thing, this fund will capture everything from back-office infrastructure to front-facing retail plays." FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN), Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL), Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY), Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR)

The most significant boost to the sports betting segment is attributed to the usage of smartphones, which have easy user interfaces and can be used at anytime and anywhere. According to a report by the Associated Press, companies like DraftKings are making serious strides in developing easy to use systems available to the public through partnerships with sports leagues. For example, The National Basketball Association and DraftKings had announced a multiyear partnership that will make DraftKings an authorized sports betting operator of the league. In addition, it was reported that BetIndiana and Sportradar, the provider of sports data and content, inked a partnership to bring Sportradar's real-time sports data and managed trading services to BetIndiana's mobile sportsbook.

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) announced earlier this week breaking news that it, "is preparing to welcome back Scottish football for the first time in five months. The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season is set to start on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

The new season kicks off this weekend with six games played over Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Fans will be able to watch this weekend's best matches, and more fixtures than ever before through Sky Sports exclusive deal to televise 48 Premiership games this season.

'We are excited to welcome back Scottish football, as it represents the largest betting volume per single sport on our platform,' said Paul Petrie, McBookie founder and Director. 'During the 2019 season, McBookie saw the Scottish Premiership produce $567k CAD of betting volume, representing approximately 13% of the total $4.42M CAD in betting that was placed in the football category of the platform.'

With the Scottish football season being cut short in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McBookie customers were still able to enjoy betting on alternative sports such as the English Premier League.

'It has been a long five months without football in this country and we're excited for the first ball to be kicked," continued Paul Petrie. "Our customers have enjoyed betting on the English Premier League, but nothing really beats betting on football from your own country. After a strong month with the completion of the English Premier League, the new Scottish Premiership season gives McBookie the opportunity to start the journey on their home turf and watch the business achieve new heights.'

'As a versatile betting platform, McBookie has once again showcased they are able to provide a diverse set of betting solutions to a growing customer base in any market environment," commented Darius Eghdami, CEO and Chairman of FansUnite Entertainment. "When we purchased McBookie earlier this year, our goal was to provide the team with the resources needed to drive customer registration numbers. With one of their most popular sports returning to market, we are excited to see how the company can scale in 2020 and future years.'

McBookie is also launching a revamped loyalty program in conjunction with the start of the 2020 Scottish Premiership season, and has introduced the Tartan Club to reward regular customers with free bets, enhanced odds, and enhanced prices.

The platform will also continue its sponsorship of the Daily Record's Mr Fixit column and Jim Delahunt's column in the Scottish Sun, the most impactful gambling coverage in the country's two biggest national newspapers."

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) announced last year, the delivery of Internet sports betting in the State of Pennsylvania for the FanDuel Group following the January 10, 2019 announcement to be FDG's Platform for rapid deployment of Internet casino, and account services for Internet sports betting in Pennsylvania (pop. 13M), in addition to the long-standing existing services provided since 2013 by GAN to FDG in the State of New Jersey (pop. 9M). The expanded relationship announced on January 10, 2019 is now commercially operational in Pennsylvania and represents a material increase in the value of the partnership to GAN. Jeff Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN said, "The launch by FanDuel of Internet sports betting in the State of Pennsylvania extends our relationship across the border from neighboring New Jersey and represents a significant milestone for GAN. Our effective and compliant Platform represents a premium component of the supply chain rather than a commodity and our team delivered on-time for the #1 operator of Internet gambling in the U.S. today."

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) reported last year, an update on sports wagering affecting the Company's operations in Colorado and Indiana. Regarding Colorado, the state legislature approved sports wagering throughout the state, subject to voter ratification on November 5, 2019. In that statewide election, Colorado voters approved Proposition DD, thereby ratifying sports wagering in the state. With the legislative and voter approval processes complete, the Colorado Division of Gaming can commence the rulemaking process and develop the regulatory framework that will govern sports wagering. The Company believes that sports wagering could begin at its Bronco Billy's Casino & Hotel and its Christmas Casino & Inn - as well as throughout the state via mobile sports wagering - in mid-2020.

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY), announced on May 19th, that it has finalized an agreement with bet365 to become the company's second internet sports betting operator partner in Colorado. The Company, through a subsidiary, has already obtained its master license with the State of Colorado. bet365 will complete the necessary application and approval process with the State of Colorado. They will operate an internet and mobile sports betting application under the bet365 brand. The online sportsbook operations agreement with bet365 is a 10-year agreement that includes a minimum annual revenue guarantee and a percentage share of net gaming revenue payable to the Company each year, with an advance fee being paid on contract signing.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) and DraftKings reached an agreement last year, under which Caesars will offer DraftKings market access for its online gaming products, subject to passage of applicable laws and the parties securing applicable gaming licenses. DraftKings' market access is exclusive to Caesars across certain states in which Caesars operates casino properties. "Caesars' agreement with DraftKings, their first multi-state partnership, brings together the established leaders in gaming, daily fantasy sports and sports betting to provide customers more options," said Mark Frissora, President and CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "This alliance is the latest initiative by Caesars to capitalize on our database, generate a new revenue stream in a growth market and raise our profile in sports, in part by creating new sports-themed guest experiences at our resorts across the country."

