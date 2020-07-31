Kodak Stock Goes WildI think it's safe to say that Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) wasn't really on anyone's radar before the last few days.Famous for being a more-than-century-old American photography company, and more recently for going bankrupt in 2011, Kodak has almost overnight become one of the strongest performers on the stock market. KODK stock surged by an astounding, jaw-dropping, unbelievable 1,600% or so in three days. But.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...