Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung zum Freitagshandel: Krasse Meldung löst neue Rallye aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.07.2020 | 15:16
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Central Bank of Peru Annual Conference: Thousand Cities Strategic Algorithms (TCSA) Proposes "Sovereign Asset Currency System"

PARIS and SHENZHEN, China, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Thousand Cities Strategic Algorithms Cloud Technology (TCSA) was invited as the advisor on sovereign currency technologies for "A New Era of Policymaking for Post-Pandemic Emerging Economies", the 12th annual conference hosted by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (CRBP) and Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee (RBWC) on July 24, 2020.

The virtual conference welcomed attendees from the Central Bank of Russia, Pakistan, Costa Rica and Armenia, as well as the Latin American Currency Research Center, International Finance Association, and University of Pennsylvania Economic Research Institute. RBWC President Marc Uzan emphasized the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on countries around the world. The central banks in attendance shared their respective fiscal and monetary policy decisions in an effort to restore economic health and productivity, maintain financial stability, and pave the way forward for policymaking after the pandemic.

TCSA proposed national economies should enhance their monetary systems by upgrading sovereign credit currencies to sovereign asset currencies supported by comprehensive data and algorithmic analytics. Using this innovative approach, central banks can achieve true unification of fiscal, economic, and monetary data. This unification also enables the creation of a "Policy Decision Cockpit" that directly oversees a country's economic, fiscal, and currency systems - giving government officials and political parties an effective tool to pilot economic policies and social programs. With the "Policy Decision Cockpit", central banks will be able to design economic policies using reliable blueprints, solid evidence, and real-time optimization. The tool will enhance the efficacy and responsiveness of monetary policies against internal and external shocks, while supporting targeted reform of economic governance systems.

TCSA's "Sovereign Asset Currency System" consists of two package options: "Electronic Payment + AI Algorithmic Engine + Policy Decision Cockpit" or "Digital Currency + AI Algorithmic Engine + Policy Decision Cockpit." Either system can be built within 1 to 3 years on top of existing POS, mobile payment, online banking systems or digital currency schemes - effectively ensuring a powerful, risk-free upgrade of existing payment systems. Furthermore, TCSA will conduct a comprehensive technology transfer of all customized software and hardware to central bank partners to ensure absolute data privacy and security.

In August, TCSA will host webinars with various central banks to further discuss the implementation of the "Sovereign Asset Currency System".

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.