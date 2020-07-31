In 2020 H1, the company kept the volume of loans issued stable, reaching EUR 8.95 M and, compared to 2019 H1 dropped by 1%. Likewise, the income grew to EUR 1.163 K versus EUR 796 K in 2019 H1 (46% growth). Company's EBITDA improved and in 2020 H1, was EUR -60,189, whereas in 2019 H1 it was EUR -295,580. Accordingly, the profit before taxes in 2020 H1 was EUR -145,688, compared to EUR -375,275 in 2019 H1. Payment initiation service (PIS) was growing rapidly. In 2020 H1, the company performed over 2.7 M transactions, compared to 1.5 M transactions in 2019 H1. Accordingly, primarily due to the increase in PIS volumes, payment-activity-related revenue increased almost 1.5 times, from EUR 63 K in 2019 H1, to EUR 153 K in 2020 H1. Interim financial statements and interim report of NEO Finance, AB (legal entity code 303225546, address: A. Vivulskio g. 7, Vilnius, Lithuania) for six months period ended 30 June 2020, as well as Confirmation of responsible persons, are ready for acquaintance in the attachment. Aiva Remeikiene Head of Administration E. aiva@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=785507