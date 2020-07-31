AES, one of the world's largest power companies, has made a strategic investment in Sydney-based prefabricated solar system manufacturer 5B.From pv magazine Australia US utility AES has made a strategic US$8.6 million (AU$12 million) investment in Sydney-based 5B, in a show of confidence in the company's prefabricated, redeployable solar technology. The funds will help the startup to scale up its operations. It has already been tapped to build the world's largest solar farm near Tennant Creek in Australia's Northern Territory. Maverick is the name of 5B's modular PV systems, which come preassembled ...

