AEX Gold Inc. Announces Closing of Fundraising, First Day of Dealings on AIM and Appointment of Non-Executive Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / AEX Gold Inc. ("AEX" or the "Company") (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), an independent gold company with a portfolio of gold licences in Greenland, announces, further to its announcements on June 30 and July 27, 2020, and earlier today, that AIM Admission and with it the closing of its fundraising pursuant to which it has raised £42.5 million (C$72.7 million) through a placing and subscription of 94,444,445 common shares with new and existing investors at a price of 45 pence per common share, or 77 Canadian cents per share (the "Fundraising") has occurred. Admission of its entire issued share capital to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange occurred and dealings commenced on AIM at 8:00 a.m. (BST) today ("Admission") under the ticker AEXG. Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange will continue as normal under the trading symbol AEX.

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ("Stifel") is acting as nominated adviser and broker to the Company and acted as bookrunner to the Company in connection with the Fundraising and Admission. Cormark Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. acted as co-managers in connection with the Fundraising (the "Agents"). In consideration for their services, the Agents received a cash commission equal to C$4,227,619.42.

The Company's Admission Document can be found on its website: www.aexgold.com

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

In conjunction with the Company's admission to AIM, it is pleased to announce that Sigurbjorn ("Siggi") Thorkelsson joined the board of AEX as independent non-executive director, and Chair of the Audit Committee, on 27 July 2020. Mr. Thorkelsson has a wealth of experience in the financial markets, having worked at major financial institutions throughout his career.

Mr. Thorkelsson has over 25 years' experience in the banking and securities industry across New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and his native Iceland. Mr. Thorkelsson has previously serves as Managing Director at Nomura International (Hong Kong) Limited and as Head of Asia-Pacific Equities before becoming Senior Managing Director of the Nomura Group. In 2010, Mr. Thorkelsson moved to Barclays Capital (Hong Kong) as Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific Equities before becoming Managing Director (Head of Equities EMEA) at Barclays Capital in London in 2011. More recently, Mr. Thorkelsson has co-founded investment and securities companies in Iceland and in the UK.

Eldur Ólafsson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Further to our admission to AIM in London this morning and completion of the Fundraising, we are now well funded for the next stage of AEX's growth, and through the dual-listing on AIM, we can provide the opportunity to be a part of Greenland's growing gold sector to UK and European investors. We find ourselves in a strong position to begin the realisation of our ambition to become a full-cycle mining business of scale in Greenland, with Nalunaq the first project in what we believe could be many from our existing portfolio of gold assets."

"I'd also like to welcome Siggi to our Board. Siggi is a highly experienced financier and brings the benefit of his many years of experience and guidance to our Company, both as a banker and an investor, and we look forward to rapidly progressing our high-impact portfolio under his stewardship as a non-executive director of AEX."

Certain Directors and members of the management team of the Company ("Insiders") have subscribed for new common shares pursuant to the Fundraising. The issuance of new common shares to these Insiders pursuant to the Fundraising will be considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Pursuant to MI 61-101, the Corporation will file a material change report providing disclosure in relation to each "related party transaction" on SEDAR under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. The Corporation did not file the material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the offering as the details of the offering and the participation therein by each "related party" of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to the closing of the offering, and the Company wished to close the offering on an expedited basis for sound business reasons. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 in respect of any Insider participation.

Common shares issued to Canadian subscribers and to the officers and directors of the Company are subject to a four month and one day hold period which will expire on December 1, 2020. Common shares issued to US subscribers are subject to restrictions on transfer which provide that such shares may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred except pursuant to a registration statement or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

About AEX

AEX's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland. The Corporation's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. AEX is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

