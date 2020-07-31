Anaconda Mining Inc.: Anaconda Mining Announces Completion of $5.51 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate proceeds of $5,510,000, consisting of 9,500,000 "flow-through" common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.58 per FT Share (the "Offering"). Each FT Share will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

"The proceeds from the Offering will allow us to accelerate Anaconda's highly prospective exploration growth programs in Atlantic Canada, including the exciting Tilt Cove Gold Project, the high-grade development Goldboro Gold Project, and other targets on trend from our fully-permitted and operating Pine Cove Mill and tailings facility in Point Rousse, Newfoundland."

~ Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, Anaconda Mining Inc.

Any securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Offering in accordance with the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), and applicable Canadian securities laws and such other further restrictions as may apply under foreign securities laws.

The gross proceeds of the Offered Securities will be used primarily for exploration and diamond drill programs at the Company's highly prospective Tilt Cove Gold Project in Newfoundland ("Tilt Cove"), the Goldboro and Lower Seal Harbour projects in Nova Scotia, as well as multiple targets at the Point Rousse Project, particularly along the Scrape Trend, following recent success at Stog'er Tight (see press release dated July 7, 2020).

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul McNeill, P. Geo., VP Exploration with Anaconda, a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT ANACONDA

Anaconda is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in Atlantic Canada. The company operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility and deep-water port, as well as ~11,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral lands including those adjacent to the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project. Anaconda is also developing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a high-grade resource and the subject of an on-going feasibility study.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Anaconda to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current production, development and exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Anaconda's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019, available on www.sedar.com. Although Anaconda has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Anaconda does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

