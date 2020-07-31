Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 31 juillet/July 2020) - The common shares of Graycliff Exploration Limited have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 517 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of 24 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Graycliff Exploration Limited ont été approuvées pour l'inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Graycliff Exploration est une société d'exploration minière concentrée sur ses 517 hectares de terrain potentiel, situés à environ 80 kilomètres à l'ouest de Sudbury sur le prolifique Bouclier canadien. Le projet Shakespeare de la société consiste en 24 claims sur une propriété associée à l'historique mine d'or Shakespeare, qui a fonctionné de 1903 à 1907.

Issuer/Émetteur: Graycliff Exploration Limited Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GRAY Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 15 354 882 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 800 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 38940L 10 6 ISIN: CA 38940L 10 6 7 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 4 août/August 2020 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Integral Transfer Agency Inc.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GRAY. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.