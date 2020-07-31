DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-07-31 / 19:20 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Documents Published in Connection with Proposed Takeover of all Shares and Delisting of Subsidiary Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.* Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ('*HSH*') has today published on its website various documents related to the proposed privatisation and delisting of its subsidiary Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd. ('*HEG*'), with regard to which material information has been announced by ad-hoc notification under Art. 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) today. The documents are published on HSH's website:http://smart-home.haier.com/en/ggyxw/ [1] and include: - Joint announcement of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. and Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. - Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. Audited Financial Statements 2019 and 2018; - Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd. Valuation Report on the Major Asset Purchase of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.; - Announcement on Resolutions of the Tenth Meeting of the Tenth Board of Directors - Shareholder Return Plan for Next Three Years (2021-2023) - Assurance Report on the Utilization of Proceeds from Previous Fund-raising Activity - Announcement on Signing the Framework Agreement for Daily Connected Transactions for 2020-2022 - Announcement on Resolutions of the Ninth Meeting of the Tenth Board of Supervisors - Risk Warning on the Dilution of Immediate Return on Asset Restructuring - Simplified Report of Changes in Equity 2020-07-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District 266101 Qingdao China Internet: www.haier.net End of News DGAP News Service 1107891 2020-07-31 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b7f98871d55343da99292104c63a0832&application_id=1107891&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

