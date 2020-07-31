Modern Wall Art: The Modern Man behind the Wall Art

SKOKIE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / Syed Rahman, owner of Modern Wall Art creates pieces inspired by a modern form of Islamic Art that resonates with all kinds of personalities. He is an artist that has been designing Islamic 3D décor and stainless steel art for over 15 years for both national and international customers.

He opened his first gallery in 2018 and it has been recognized as America's first Islamic Art Gallery. His artwork is also currently being displayed at the Chicago History Museum, making it the first time Islamic Art has been exhibited in a museum in Chicago. He also helps the less fortunate with a variety of different charity campaigns like helping the poor and elderly stock up their households with groceries, necessities, and medication during this COVID-19 period. He also works with other businesses and artists to bring them more exposure and success.

His art is unique because it is handmade and customizable. They create custom designs from scratch for their clients and work with them one-on-one until their customers are satisfied and their dream piece has been brought to life. Even after opening a physical store, most of his orders are made online and the products are shipped globally.

What makes him unique is that he is doing what he loves and not for the money and when he gets the chance he tries to help people. He is very humble about his business and the work he does.

Details about Syed Rahman can be found on https://modernwallarts.com/. He can be reached via phone on +1 (224) 522-3297. Emails inquiries can be sent to sales@modernwallarts.com.

