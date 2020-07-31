CannaPharmaRx Comments on Stock Promotion Flag

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD) a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient cannabis production facilities in Canada, announced that the OTC Markets Group Inc. has updated CannaPharmRx's profile page with a stock promotion flag. Management believes this update has occurred due to an unaffiliated third party posting information about the company. CannaPharmaRX has never communicated with, nor engaged these groups to provide any services or promotion.

CannaPharmRX does not endorse views made by unauthorized third parties of any kind, including, but not limited to, newsletter writers, bloggers or social media users. CannaPharmaRX strongly suggests relying on filings or disclosures submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission and press releases disseminated by the company for any information regarding the company.

About CannaPharmaRx, Inc.

CannaPharmaRx is focused on the acquisition and development of state-of-the-art cannabis grow facilities. CPMD owns a 48,500 square foot cannabis grow facility presently under development and is currently in discussion with other companies regarding potential acquisitions. CannaPharmaRx's business strategy is to become a leader in high quality and low-cost production of cannabis through the development, acquisition and enhancement of existing facilities. CannaPharmaRx is committed to operating high quality facilities utilizing the latest technology in combined heat and power generation to ensure being a low-cost producer of cannabis. CannaPharmaRx is also in the process of completing an application to list its common stock for trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange, with initial trading anticipated to being during the third quarter of 2020. The Company also anticipates submitting an application to list its common stock for trading on the OTCQB in the near future as well.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information or Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or statements. All statements that are or information which is not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking information or statements". Forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. With respect to forward-looking information and statements contained herein, Management of CannapharmaRx has made numerous assumptions including, among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information or statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking information or statements. CannapharmaRx assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

CannaPharmaRx

949-652-6838

SUITE 3600

888 3RD STREET SW

CALGARY, AB

T2P 5C5

CANADA

SOURCE: CannaPharmaRx

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599864/CannaPharmaRx-Comments-on-Stock-Promotion-Flag