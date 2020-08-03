

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release final Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Previously, GDP was called lower by 1.9 percent on quarter and 7.2 percent annualized.



China will see July results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 51.3 - up slightly from 51.2 in June.



Australia will release July numbers for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from the Australian Industry Group and for job ads from ANZ. In June, the manufacturing index score was 51.5, while job ads surged 42.0 percent on month.



Indonesia will see July figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.03 percent on month and 1.66 percent on year - slowing from 0.18 percent on month and 1.96 percent on year in June. Core CPI is tipped to gain an annual 2.11 percent, easing from 2.26 percent in the previous month.



Finally, several of the regional nations will see July results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from Markit Economics, including Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de