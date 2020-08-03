

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft said Sunday that it is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok in the United States. Other American investors could participate in the potential acquisition on a minority basis.



The company issued the statement following conversations between its chief executive officer Satya Nadella and President Donald Trump.



Trump had reportedly planned to sign an executive order to ban TikTok in the US, where it has up to 80 million active monthly users.



Microsoft noted that it fully appreciates the importance of addressing the U.S. President's concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury.



The company said it will keep working with the U.S. Government on a deal and it plans to conclude talks with TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, by 15th September.



The purchase would cover TikTok service in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and would result in Microsoft owning and operating TikTok in those markets.



Microsoft said it will ensure that all private data of TikTok's American users is transferred to and remains in the United States. It will delete the data from servers outside the country after it is transferred.



The company noted that the talks are preliminary and there is no certainty a deal would be reached.



