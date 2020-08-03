The payments company reaffirms its commitment to continued growth in European markets

daVinci Payments, a leader in global prepaid corporate incentives and disbursements, today announced that Tim Pope joined the company as Senior Director of Business Development in Europe. This hire signals daVinci's ongoing growth across the EU.

Pope is an industry veteran with nearly two decades of experience in senior management roles within the Fintech sector in Europe, Canada and Latin America. In his new role, Tim will lead daVinci Payments business development function across the European markets.

"Tim is an accomplished leader and business development professional and we are pleased to welcome him into the daVinci team here in Europe," said Sebastien Van Schalkwyk, Managing Director for daVinci Europe. "His extensive payments experience and proven track record in building business in new markets make him a strong addition to our team. As demand for corporate-funded payments continues to increase across the globe and specifically in Europe, Tim will help daVinci Payments continue its successful expansion in this key region."

Prior to joining daVinci Payments Pope spent 11 years at InComm, a payment technology company, ultimately serving as senior vice president of strategy and international development. During his time at InComm, he played a key role in establishing the company's gift card distribution business across Europe, while also managing its European, Canadian and Latin American business units.

"I'm pleased to be able to bring my experience and expertise in the payments industry to further expand daVinci's footprint in Europe," Pope said. "Our research studies are finding that consumers are shifting their payment habits given the COVID-19 global pandemic, and daVinci is committed to providing the tools and technology to help accommodate this shift. There's no better time to have the right team in place to keep up with the rapidly evolving payments industry."

Alongside Sebastien Van Schalkwyk, Managing Director of daVinci Europe, Pope will be virtually attending this week's Pay360 online event where he will be sharing daVinci's recent UK Future of Payments study with interested attendees one-on-one. daVinci Payments offers payment and engagement solutions to support various industries, including incentive, retail consumer cashback promotions and reward loyalty platforms.

About daVinci Payments

daVinci is a fintech company that delivers corporate-funded payments with greater value for all stakeholders. Blending art, science and a quarter-century of experience, daVinci masterfully moves payments for businesses, their customers, employees, contractors, participants and channel partners around the world. Learn more about daVinci's payment solutions at https://www.davincipayments.co.uk/solutions. daVinci is owned by Syncapay, a holding company, "Investing in The New Frontier of Payments," backed by Bain Capital Ventures and Silversmith Capital Partners.

