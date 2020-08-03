BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, July 31
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
To: The FCA
Date:3 August 2020
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
|Name of applicant:
|BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|General purpose block listing scheme
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 February 2020
|To:
|31 July 2020
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|2,627,799 ordinary shares of 1p each
|The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
|0 ordinary shares of 1p each
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period
|2,627,799 ordinary shares of 1p each
|Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission
|7,450,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 May 2006
6,325,800 ordinary shares of 1p each on 30 January 2014
1,805,799 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 October 2014
1,284,200 ordinary shares of 1p each on 4 December 2014
2,420,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 3 February 2015
2,400,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 29 May 2015
10,000,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 29 June 2015
|Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
|118,966,000 (including 5,095,651 shares in treasury)
|Name of contact:
|Ms S Beynsberger
|Address of contact:
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
|Telephone number of contact:
|0207 743 2639
SIGNED BY Signed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,
Company Secretary, BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
