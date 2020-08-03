Anzeige
03.08.2020 | 08:04
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, July 31

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the Company)

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)


In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 31 July 2020 consisted of 241,822,801 Ordinary Shares with 1 voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 241,822,801.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 1098

3 August 2020

