Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, July 31
To: Company Announcements
Date:3 August 2020
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration
Second Interim Dividend
The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a property income dividend be payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2020 as follows;
Ex-Dividend Date -13 August 2020
Record Date -14 August 2020
Payment Date -28 August 2020
Dividend per Share - 0.714p
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186