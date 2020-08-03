Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date:3 August 2020

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a property income dividend be payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2020 as follows;

Ex-Dividend Date -13 August 2020

Record Date -14 August 2020

Payment Date -28 August 2020

Dividend per Share - 0.714p

All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745186

