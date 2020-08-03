Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Exklusivinterview verrät, warum diese Aktie weiter steigen wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.08.2020 | 08:04
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Audited Results for the Year Ended 29 February 2020

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Audited Results for the Year Ended 29 February 2020

PR Newswire

London, August 2

3 August 2020

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited
("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

Chairman's Statement

The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2019 to 29 February 2020. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website, at www.asiawealthgroup.com.

The Company reports a consolidated loss of US$72,657 (2019: profit of US$266,770). The drop largely due to a change in product line up though sales are coming back on new product line-ups that are gaining momentum.

The Company continues to search for new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and North America and in Europe. The Company's main source of income continued to be through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Asia and Europe as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently looking at businesses in the Wealth Management and Fintech space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 29 February 2020.

Richard Cayne
Chairman

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts:
Richard Cayne (Chairman and CEO)
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 (0) 2611-2561

Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)
Peterhouse Capital Limited, +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

www.asiawealthgroup.com



ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 29 February 2020

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

20202019
Non-current assets
Fixed assets4,94213,538
Investment property355,236378,523
360,178392,061
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents672,0141,083,880
Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful
accounts of $8,572 (2019: $7,090))		180,452158,027
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss228,979230,302
Loans and other receivables663,015617,397
Prepaid tax1,1901,285
Prepayments and other assets101,33194,469
1,846,9812,185,360
Total assets$2,207,159$2,577,421
Equity
Share capital913,496913,496
Treasury shares(318,162)(318,162)
Consolidation reserve405,997405,997
Translation reserve28,82229,325
Retained earnings51,204123,861
Total equity1,081,3571,154,517
Non-current liabilities
Liabilities under finance lease agreements-1,556
Current liabilities
Trade payables1,001,7321,315,298
Due to director4,3423,114
Liabilities under finance lease agreements-7,779
Tax payable1,072879
Other payables and accrued expenses118,65694,278
1,125,8021,421,348
Total liabilities1,125,8021,422,904
Total equity and liabilities$2,207,159$2,577,421



ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the year ended29 February 2020

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

20202019
Revenue
Commission income1,434,3922,397,341
Rental income32,80331,409
1,467,1952,428,750
Expenses
Commission expense747,9481,509,995
Professional fees267,816311,910
Directors' fees304,096298,276
Impairment losses8,0888,827
Travel and entertainment77,48876,010
Office expense41,97841,458
Wages and salaries53,40547,266
Depreciation33,11434,041
Rent17,85317,094
Marketing10,6419,623
Other expenses42,42737,658
1,604,8542,392,158
Net (loss)/income from operations(137,659)36,592
Other income/(expenses)
Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain(8,387)(62,838)
Net change in financial asset at fair value through profit or loss(1,323)2,425
Other income76,831292,463
67,121232,050
Net (loss)/income before finance costs(70,538)268,642
Finance costs
Interest expense632822
Net (loss)/income before taxation(71,170)267,820
Taxation1,4871,050
Total comprehensive (loss)/income$(72,657)$266,770



ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Cont'd)
For the year ended29 February 2020

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

20202019
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company(72,657)266,770
Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company:
Basic earnings per share$(0.00654)$0.02401
Diluted earnings per share$(0.00654)$0.02401



ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the year ended29 February 2020

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

20202019
Operating activities
Total comprehensive (loss)/income(72,657)266,770
Adjustments for:
Impairment losses8,0888,827
Depreciation33,11434,041
Foreign currency exchange loss69657,965
Operating (loss)/income before changes in operating assets and liabilities(30,759)367,603
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase)/decrease in trade receivables(30,513)54,544
Increase in loans and other receivables(45,618)(525,229)
Decrease/(increase) in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss1,323(230,302)
Decrease/(increase) in prepaid tax95(598)
(Increase)/decrease in prepayments and other assets(6,862)10,495
(Decrease)/increase in trade payables(313,566)120,706
Decrease in liabilities under finance lease agreements(9,335)(9,350)
Increase/(decrease) in tax payable193(1,707)
Increase in other payables and accrued expenses24,37810,740
Cash flows used in operating activities(410,664)(203,098)
Investing activities
Acquisition of fixed assets(3,321)(970)
Cash flows used in investing activities(3,321)(970)
Financing activities
Net advances from related party1,228(1,683)
Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities1,228(1,683)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents(412,757)(205,751)
Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents891(57,024)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year1,083,8801,346,655
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year$672,014$1,083,880
Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.