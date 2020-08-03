Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Audited Results for the Year Ended 29 February 2020

3 August 2020

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

Chairman's Statement

The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2019 to 29 February 2020. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website, at www.asiawealthgroup.com.

The Company reports a consolidated loss of US$72,657 (2019: profit of US$266,770). The drop largely due to a change in product line up though sales are coming back on new product line-ups that are gaining momentum.

The Company continues to search for new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and North America and in Europe. The Company's main source of income continued to be through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Asia and Europe as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently looking at businesses in the Wealth Management and Fintech space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 29 February 2020.

Richard Cayne

Chairman

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 29 February 2020

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

2020 2019 Non-current assets Fixed assets 4,942 13,538 Investment property 355,236 378,523 360,178 392,061 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 672,014 1,083,880 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of $8,572 (2019: $7,090)) 180,452 158,027 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 228,979 230,302 Loans and other receivables 663,015 617,397 Prepaid tax 1,190 1,285 Prepayments and other assets 101,331 94,469 1,846,981 2,185,360 Total assets $ 2,207,159 $ 2,577,421 Equity Share capital 913,496 913,496 Treasury shares (318,162) (318,162) Consolidation reserve 405,997 405,997 Translation reserve 28,822 29,325 Retained earnings 51,204 123,861 Total equity 1,081,357 1,154,517 Non-current liabilities Liabilities under finance lease agreements - 1,556 Current liabilities Trade payables 1,001,732 1,315,298 Due to director 4,342 3,114 Liabilities under finance lease agreements - 7,779 Tax payable 1,072 879 Other payables and accrued expenses 118,656 94,278 1,125,802 1,421,348 Total liabilities 1,125,802 1,422,904 Total equity and liabilities $ 2,207,159 $ 2,577,421





ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended29 February 2020

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

2020 2019 Revenue Commission income 1,434,392 2,397,341 Rental income 32,803 31,409 1,467,195 2,428,750 Expenses Commission expense 747,948 1,509,995 Professional fees 267,816 311,910 Directors' fees 304,096 298,276 Impairment losses 8,088 8,827 Travel and entertainment 77,488 76,010 Office expense 41,978 41,458 Wages and salaries 53,405 47,266 Depreciation 33,114 34,041 Rent 17,853 17,094 Marketing 10,641 9,623 Other expenses 42,427 37,658 1,604,854 2,392,158 Net (loss)/income from operations (137,659) 36,592 Other income/(expenses) Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain (8,387) (62,838) Net change in financial asset at fair value through profit or loss (1,323) 2,425 Other income 76,831 292,463 67,121 232,050 Net (loss)/income before finance costs (70,538) 268,642 Finance costs Interest expense 632 822 Net (loss)/income before taxation (71,170) 267,820 Taxation 1,487 1,050 Total comprehensive (loss)/income $ (72,657) $ 266,770





ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Cont'd)

For the year ended29 February 2020

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

2020 2019 Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company (72,657) 266,770 Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company: Basic earnings per share $ (0.00654) $ 0.02401 Diluted earnings per share $ (0.00654) $ 0.02401





ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the year ended29 February 2020

Expressed in U.S. Dollars