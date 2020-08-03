Scientists in the United States have developed a lithography-based process for the fabrication of single-crystal perovskites. Thin films made using this process have been integrated into a range of devices, including solar cells, and have demonstrated better stability performance than their more commonly researched polycrystalline counterparts.Even as perovskite solar cells move toward commercial production, the class of materials offers many more possibilities that remain confined to academia for now. Single-crystal perovskites are one example of this. For the polycrystalline perovskites that ...

