Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-08-03 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 ESO1LTO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO1 Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.09.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2020 - DelfinGroup EXPC Interim report, 6 RIG 05.08.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2020 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 09.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2020 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 07.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01026A LTGNB01026A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000027A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2020 - Linas LNS1L Buyback VLN 28.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2020 - Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 6 TLN 09.08.2020 Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.08.2020 Grigeo GRG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.08.2020 Kauno energija KNR1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.08.2020 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.08.2020 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.08.2020 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.08.2020 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.08.2020 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.08.2020 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.08.2020 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCB042523A date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.