TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Completion of Aircraft sale and leaseback agreement with BOC Aviation Limited 03-Aug-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI Group - Completion of Aircraft sale and leaseback agreement with BOC Aviation Limited Hanover, 3.8.2020. TUI Group confirms the signing of a sale and leaseback ("SLB") agreement with BOC Aviation Ltd for five new Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft for the aggregate sum of $226m (EUR 193m). The first aircraft is expected for delivery in the first quarter of FY21 with the remaining four aircraft expected to be delivered ahead of the Summer 2021 season. In line with our asset-right strategy as outlined in our FY19 year-end results, the SLB agreement with BOC Aviation Ltd will finance five new Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft as part of our planned re-fleeting programme. We expect the lease agreement with BOC Aviation Ltd, on standard commercial terms, to create a total lifetime lease obligation of around EUR 223m to commence by the end of FY21. We expect further SLB financing on our future deliveries beyond FY21, in line with our newly agreed deferred re-fleeting programme with Boeing. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: AGR TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 79438 EQS News ID: 1107549 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)