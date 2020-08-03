Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) is seeking approval to develop 350 MW of solar in the state of Baja California. The arrays will be built on the same site as the 820 MW Cerro Prieto geothermal project. However, it remains unclear whether the PV installations mark the company's formal entry into the solar business.Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and its CEO, Manuel Bartlett, have been widely seen as tough opponents of renewable energy development for years. "A whole campaign is being made that clean energy is the cheapest and it is a lie," Bartlett said in March 2019, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...