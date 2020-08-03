AMUNDI PRIME USA (PR1U) AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Aug-2020 / 08:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA DEALING DATE: 31/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.0387 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5074927 CODE: PR1U ISIN: LU1931974858 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1U Sequence No.: 79444 EQS News ID: 1108035 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2020 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)