

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Plc (SNR.L) reported a loss before tax of 136.3 million pounds for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 compared to profit of 26.5 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 26.32 pence compared to profit of 5.16 pence. Adjusted profit before tax decreased to 3.6 million pounds from 40.7 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.72 pence compared to 7.71 pence. The Group noted that its results were significantly impacted by COVID-19 and 737 MAX.



First half revenue declined year-on-year to 409.0 million pounds from 580.4 million pounds. Excluding the favourable exchange rate impact, Group revenue decreased by 30.2%, with revenue lower in both Aerospace and Flexonics year-on-year.



Senior Plc noted that, in the current operating environment, the Board believes it is not appropriate to pay an interim dividend.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SENIOR PLC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de