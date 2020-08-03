Headspring And Silk Road Education Announce Launch Of New Executive DBA

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking executive advancement program was recently launched to optimally understand and manage the global impact of the "New Silk Road - One Road One Belt" initiative launched by Xi Jinping.

This unique "Executive DBA" combines the expertise and knowledge of Headspring, an executive development joint venture of IE Business School and the Financial Times, and the Silk Road Business School, the first educational platform of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The project offers accredited high-level learning programs for business executives across the world interested in the development of international trade along the New Silk Road. This is something other business schools or universities are currently unable to offer on a similar scale.

The DBA is set to launch in October 2020 and covers topics from management to business technology, including Big Data, AI, and Data Science. It is open to anyone interested in the BRI, for example, individuals working in and with Chinese companies across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

For maximum accessibility, the program will be delivered 100% online or in a blended format, making it suitable for people who are not able to commit to two years of full-time study.

Course participants benefit from interactive sessions, live online webinars, and a free learning platform with asynchronous learning resources available in 12 languages. The learning process begins on-demand, providing additional flexibility. Face-to-face seminars and learning expeditions will also be available, mainly at the Master and Doctorate levels.

Shorter courses leading to certification will follow shortly, with Master-level programs planned for the future.

Other benefits of the project include the creation of a think tank and a forum where all participants and subject matter experts will be able to meet and work together, fostering knowledge sharing and collaboration across the belt.

"This partnership is a great step forward in creating the largest scale offering dedicated to learning about the Silk Road Initiative," says Shiwei WU, the president of Silk Road Business School.

"The combination of online and face-to-face, partnering with world-class learning institutions and the creation of the think-tank and forum will make this partnership 'the place to be' to know about the Silk Road from a business perspective."

More information on the program can be found at https://go.headspringexecutive.com/silkroad-edba.