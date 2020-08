World's Sole Owner of TRIKLONE Now Supplying the Rubber, Adhesives, Caprolactam, Nylon 6 and F-Polymer industries

RUNCORN, England, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Vulcanising agents and splicing and repair of conveyor-belts and tyres.

Glues and adhesives.

Feedstock for F-Polymers.

Intermediate for Chlorination Process in Caprolactam and Nylon 6 production.

Trichloroethylene (TCE) is now available from Banner Chemicals, a global supplier of chlorinated solvents, under brand name Triklone U.

The addition to high purity Triklone U Banner-Chemicals offer full range of ASTM Vapor-Degreasing Chlorinated Solvents of:

Triklone LE ASTM D4080

Perklone MD ASTM D4376

About high purity Triklone U:

Triklone U Caprolactam grade for and nylon 6 industry

Vulcanising agent for conveyor-belts and tyres repairs

Adhesives for rubber industry

Fluoropolymers (F-Polymer)

Herbicides, and Pharmaceutical industries

ABOUT PERKLONE & TRIKLONE, MEC Prime, BRANDS

Banner Chemicals exclusively supply all grades of METHYLENE CHLORIDE PRIME, PERKLONE and TRIKLONE brands, Including MEC Prime PHARMA, TRIKLONE U, TRIKLONE LE, PERKLONE MD, PERKLONE D and PERKLONE EXT

MEC Prime - METHYLENE CHLORIDE High purity, PHARMACEUTICAL (Pharma), Food & Feed grade

- METHYLENE CHLORIDE High purity, PHARMACEUTICAL (Pharma), Food & Feed grade TRIKLONE U - Minimally stabilized used as Intermediate, raw-material / feedstock applications

Minimally stabilized used as Intermediate, raw-material / feedstock applications TRIKLONE N - Aerospace Metal Degreasing (Highly stabilized)

TRIKLONE LE - Aerospace ASTM D4080 Metal Degreasing (High & Extra stabilized grade)

- Aerospace ASTM D4080 Metal Degreasing (High & Extra stabilized grade) PERKLONE MD - Aerospace ASTM D4376, Metal Degreasing (High & Extra stabilized grade)

Aerospace ASTM D4376, Metal Degreasing (High & Extra stabilized grade) ALKALINITY & AAV (Acid Acceptance Value) TEST KIT - complementary test-kit for degreasing MEC Prime Methylene Chloride, PERKLONE MD & TRIKLONE LE

- complementary test-kit for degreasing Methylene Chloride, & PERKLONE D - Dry-cleaning applications, Stabilized (also available in 20L cans)

Dry-cleaning applications, Stabilized (also available in 20L cans) PERKLONE EXT - Catalyst / Isomerization grade (Refinery approved by UOP)

PERKLONE, TRIKLONE, MEC Prime are registered trademarks supplied GLOBALLY andEXCLUSIVELY by Banner Chemicals UK

All products are manufactured under ISO9001 from premium quality feedstocks and of 99.99% pure

About Banner Chemicals UK

Banner Chemicals is a 2M Holdings subsidiary, exporting to 90 countries and won the UK Queen's Award for enterprise.

Dr. Maggie Kessler, Export Director of Banner Chemicals says:

"The additional of Triklone U (High- Purity Trichloroethylene) to our Aerospace military ASTM range of solvents gives Banner Chemicals a strong position in the chlorinated industry. This includes, Triklone U for: Caprolactam industry, Vulcanising and Adhesives industry (for rubber, tyres & and conveyor-belts).

Contact: Dr. Maggie Kessler, telephone: +44-1928-597-000, email address: export@bannerchemicals.com