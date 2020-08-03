Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Exklusivinterview verrät, warum diese Aktie weiter steigen wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.08.2020 | 09:04
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World's Sole Owner of TRIKLONE Now Supplying the Rubber, Adhesives, Caprolactam, Nylon 6 and F-Polymer industries

RUNCORN, England, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Vulcanising agents and splicing and repair of conveyor-belts and tyres.
  • Glues and adhesives.
  • Feedstock for F-Polymers.
  • Intermediate for Chlorination Process in Caprolactam and Nylon 6 production.

Trichloroethylene (TCE) is now available from Banner Chemicals, a global supplier of chlorinated solvents, under brand name Triklone U.

2M Holdings Logo

The addition to high purity Triklone U Banner-Chemicals offer full range of ASTM Vapor-Degreasing Chlorinated Solvents of:

Triklone LE ASTM D4080
Perklone MD ASTM D4376

About high purity Triklone U:

  • Triklone U Caprolactam grade for and nylon 6 industry
  • Triklone U Vulcanising agent for conveyor-belts and tyres repairs
  • Triklone U Adhesives for rubber industry
  • Triklone U Fluoropolymers (F-Polymer)
  • Triklone U Herbicides, and Pharmaceutical industries

ABOUT PERKLONE & TRIKLONE, MEC Prime, BRANDS

Banner Chemicals exclusively supply all grades of METHYLENE CHLORIDE PRIME, PERKLONE and TRIKLONE brands, Including MEC Prime PHARMA, TRIKLONE U, TRIKLONE LE, PERKLONE MD, PERKLONE D and PERKLONE EXT

  • MEC Prime - METHYLENE CHLORIDE High purity, PHARMACEUTICAL (Pharma), Food & Feed grade
  • TRIKLONE U - Minimally stabilized used as Intermediate, raw-material / feedstock applications
  • TRIKLONE N - Aerospace Metal Degreasing (Highly stabilized)
  • TRIKLONE LE - Aerospace ASTM D4080 Metal Degreasing (High & Extra stabilized grade)
  • PERKLONE MD - Aerospace ASTM D4376, Metal Degreasing (High & Extra stabilized grade)
  • ALKALINITY & AAV (Acid Acceptance Value) TESTKIT - complementary test-kit for degreasing MEC Prime Methylene Chloride, PERKLONE MD & TRIKLONE LE
  • PERKLONE D - Dry-cleaning applications, Stabilized (also available in 20L cans)
  • PERKLONE EXT - Catalyst / Isomerization grade (Refinery approved by UOP)

PERKLONE, TRIKLONE, MEC Prime are registered trademarks supplied GLOBALLY andEXCLUSIVELY by Banner Chemicals UK

  • All products are manufactured under ISO9001 from premium quality feedstocks and of 99.99% pure

About Banner Chemicals UK

Banner Chemicals is a 2M Holdings subsidiary, exporting to 90 countries and won the UK Queen's Award for enterprise.

Dr. Maggie Kessler, Export Director of Banner Chemicals says:
"The additional of Triklone U (High- Purity Trichloroethylene) to our Aerospace military ASTM range of solvents gives Banner Chemicals a strong position in the chlorinated industry. This includes, Triklone U for: Caprolactam industry, Vulcanising and Adhesives industry (for rubber, tyres & and conveyor-belts).

Release Summary / keywords:
Trichloroethylene, TCE, TRICK, Trikchlor, TRIKLONE
Perchloroethylene, PCE, PERC, Perchlor, PERKLONE
PERKLONE MD
TRIKLONE LE
ATMS Metal Degreasing
Vapour Degreasers
PERKLONE & TRIKLONE Aerospace approved degreasers
PERKLONE & TRIKLONE Metal degreasing? / Metal cleaning grades
PERKLONE EXT Catalyst grade, Isomerization grade
PERKLONE D Dry-cleaning
TRIKLONE U for: Caprolactam industry
TRIKLONE U for: Vulcanising and Adhesives industry
TRIKLONE U for: for rubber, tyres & and conveyor-belts

Queens Award for International Trade 2019 Logo

TRIKLONE U Caprolactam Tyre and Rubber Conveyer Belting F-Polymer Banner Chemicals UK

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/645876/2M_Holdings_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1012246/Queens_Award_for_International_Trade_2019_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222794/Banner_Chemicals_TRIKLONE.jpg

Contact: Dr. Maggie Kessler, telephone: +44-1928-597-000, email address: export@bannerchemicals.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.