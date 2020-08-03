South Korean scientists manufactured the cell with the chemical bath deposition method, using different thiourea concentrations. For the buffer layer, they used zinc instead of cadmium sulfide. The cell is flexible and is available in seven different colors.Researchers from South Korea's Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) have developed a colored copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) solar cell with an 18% conversion efficiency. The new cell is purportedly more environmentally friendly, as its buffer layer is made of zinc instead of toxic cadmium sulfide (CdS), which ...

