INVISTA's technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT), and Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co., Ltd (Hengli) are pleased to announce the successful start-up of Hengli's 5th PTA line.

Hengli's 5th PTA line with 2.5 million tonnes per annum capacity, utilising INVISTA's industry leading P8 PTA technology, successfully started up on June 29, 2020.

Hengli also operates another 4 PTA lines on the same site on Changxing Island (Dalian), all of which utilise advantaged PTA technology licensed from INVISTA, with a total capacity of 11.6 million tonnes per annum. This makes Hengli the largest PTA producing site in the world. With integrated facilities and advantaged variable cost performance, Hengli's PTA product is very competitive in the marketplace.

Adam Sackett, IPT vice president PTA, commented, "I congratulate Hengli on achieving another important milestone this year. The successful start-up of Hengli's 5th PTA line yet again highlights the quick ramp-up capability of PTA plants utilising our technology. Fast project execution, trouble-free and stable operation at low variable cost, enables our licensees to achieve a good return on their PTA investment".

INVISTA's industry-leading PTA technology, including its latest version of P8 technology, is available as a license package from IPT. For more information, please visit the IPT website at www.ipt.invista.com.

About INVISTA

From the fibers in your carpet to the plastic in your automobiles, INVISTA's commitment to continuous improvement has led its employees to develop some of the most durable, versatile polymers and fibers in the world. A subsidiary of Koch Industries since 2004, INVISTA brings to market the proprietary ingredients for nylon 6,6 and recognized brands including STAINMASTER, CORDURA and ANTRON. INVISTA also offers specialty chemical intermediates and process technologies. See the bigger picture at INVISTA.com.

About Hengli Group:

Hengli Group is an international company that owns a diversity of business: petrochemical, advanced polyester materials, textiles, trading, finance and thermal power. In 2019, Hengli's total revenue was 556.7 billion RMB, ranking No. 181 in the Fortune Global 500 list. Hengli operates the largest PTA plant in the world combined with the biggest performance fibre textile production base.

