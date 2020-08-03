Anzeige
Montag, 03.08.2020
IRLAB's IRL752 is proposed pirepemat as a unique INN by WHO

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRLAB announced today that the World Health Organization (WHO) has proposed the name pirepemat as the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for the company's drug candidate IRL752, which is in development for decreasing the risk of falling in patients with Parkinson's disease. Given the drug candidate's unique mode of action, WHO concluded that IRL752 should not be incorporated into any existing INN stem in the classification system. IRL752 therefore has the potential to becoming a first-in-class treatment. The INN will identify the active pharmaceutical substance of IRL752 during its lifetime among healthcare professionals, scientists as well as patients worldwide.

Gunnar Olsson, chairman of the board at IRLAB, comments: "IRL752 is the second drug candidate from our pipeline that in a short time has been considered to be unique enough to propose a new classification of the drug candidate and future drug. This is yet another confirmation of the innovative power of IRLAB and our research platform, ISP. This also supports our vision to develop novel and innovative drugs with the potential to not only improve but rather transform the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Our goal is to make a substantial difference for patients and their families with innovative novel therapies."

Earlier this year, IRLAB received the unique INN mesdopetam for its drug candidate IRL790. Both pirepemat and mesdopetam indicate new INN stems. According to WHO regulations, a period of four months will now follow.If no major reason for objection is put forward, then the proposed INN will be formally approved.

For more information
Nicholas Waters, CEO
Phone: +46-730-75-77-01
E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irlab-therapeutics-ab/r/irlab-s-irl752-is-proposed-pirepemat-as-a-unique-inn-by-who,c3163242

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15440/3163242/1286580.pdf

IRLAB Press Release IRL752 INN - ENG

© 2020 PR Newswire
