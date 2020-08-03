

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - MAN Group (MAGOF.PK), which comprises of MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America divisions, reported that its operating loss for the first half of 2020 was 423 million euros, compared to operating profit of 248 million euros in the previous year, due to a market slowdown in Europe as well as the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The MAN Group's unit sales fell by 34% to 47,301 vehicles in the first six months. Sales revenue were 4.7 billion euros, down 26% year-on-year. The increasing spread of coronavirus already weighed on unit sales in the first quarter and resulted in plant closures across the Company's production sites from the second half of March, the company said.



At the end of April, the MAN Group began to gradually restart production at its plants. All sites are now up and running again.



