

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, IHS Markit publishes Italy's factory PMI results. Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI data is due.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the greenback, it held steady against the yen. Against the pound and the franc, it rose.



The euro was worth 124.58 against the yen, 1.1762 against the greenback, 0.8995 against the pound and 1.0799 against the franc as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

