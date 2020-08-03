Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per July 31, 2020

On July 31, 2020, net asset value was SEK 242 per share.
The closing price on July 31, 2020, was SEK 216.20 for the Class A shares and SEK 214.90 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, August 3, 2020
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
