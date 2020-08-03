Dendy Media: The Top Real Estate Entrepreneurs You Need to Know About in 2020

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / All around the world are individuals who are dominating the real estate industry. In today's story, we'll be highlighting a few of their stories for the world to read about.

Cesar Piña (@flipping_nj)

Cesar Piña has been rehabbing and flipping homes for over a decade all over New Jersey. With over 1,100 rental units across the country, Cesar is the definition of self-made and has grown from just a few rentals to a real estate empire. In 2019, he hosted over 30 real estate seminars and spoke in front of over 35,000 people around the United States with his real estate seminar partner DJ Envy co-host of Power 105's The Breakfast Club. In Cesar's words, "I want to give people in our communities the guidance I didn't receive until later in my life. Change someone's mindset, that's the moment their life changes." To learn more, follow Cesar on Instagram (@flipping_nj).

Matthew Garland (@mgthemortgageguy)

With over 17 years in the mortgage industry and more than 1 billion funded in home loans, Matthew Garland has emerged as one of the top advisors and leaders in the mortgage industry. He turned free social media platforms into an education source providing a wealth of information for information seekers on any level. He not only empowers individuals to become owners regardless of their current status. He also provides step by step tips on how to take advantage of ways to save money and improve their credit. If you're interested in buying your first home, refinancing or investing, connect with Matthew today.

Robert Tuzzo (@robtuzzo)

Robert Tuzzo is a 20 year veteran in the real estate & mortgage and residential finance space. Rob currently holds the Vice President position of Cross Country Mortgage, one of the largest privately held mortgage banks in the country. 6 years ago, Rob co-founded The New York School of Real Estate with Doug Vairo where they felt transactions were becoming more difficult than they had to be because the industry was underserved when it came to continuing education amongst real estate professionals. During the pandemic, they started zoom webinars where they continue to teach over 3,000 real estate professionals per week and are growing their following at a rapid pace.

Reunekiea Williams (@reunek)

Reunekiea Williams began her real estate journey at the age of 17 years old. She purchased her first investment property at the age of 22 with no income, credit cards and a college scholarship. She now has million dollars of real estate assets under management. She also co-owns a direct private lending company, Capital On Demand Inc, who raised over $7 billion dollars of private investors and institutional money to lend to real estate investors nationwide. If you're interested in starting a financial plan or diversifying your real estate portfolio and need creative financing you can visit linktr.ee/fkfinancials and connect with her on Instagram (@reunek). She is also on Facebook and LinkedIn as Reunekiea Williams.

Shawneequa Badger (@shawneequa)

Shawneequa Badger is the product of Silicon Valley. She is the team owner of The Badger Real Estate Group, a top 10% team that provides full-service with Intero Real Estate Services located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Her business is not transactional, it's transformational. Since starting her career in 2004, she was able to transition her business into a multi-tiered real estate company. She has the expertise and proven record to service the specialized needs of tech professionals and entertainers, as well as the average homebuyer/seller. Shawneequa is one of the fastest rising stars in the Bay Area's highly competitive real estate market. You can learn more by following her on Instagram (@shawneequa) or visiting her website at www.REbySB.com.

Victor Bomi (@victorbomi)

Victor Bomi is a real estate investor, entrepreneur and author born in Lagos, Nigeria and based in Atlanta, Georgia. He is the CEO of Zirowin Group. Collectively, his business portfolio has acquired and closed over $11M dollars worth of real estate and been a keystone in closing 100+ real estate investment deals. Victor is also the author of the book series, "Investing In American Real Estate." He has published two editions which can both be found on Amazon and at victorbomi.com. If creating generational wealth and financial freedom through real estate investing is something that you're interested in, you can schedule a consultation with Victor at zirowinvest.com/consultation.

DeOnna Britt (@lawclerkondemand)

DeOnna Britt founded Law Clerk On Demand, LLC to provide real estate marketing lead lists to real estate investors and agents. Her team of law clerks research fresh court information such as probate, eviction and divorce cases to assist real estate investors or agents with finding properties for sale. DeOnna has taught at several real estate investor associations, meetups and conferences on topics such as business law, probate and real estate marketing. Law Clerk On Demand also launched the Real Legal Cash Course and podcast with a focus on real estate marketing. You can get her free training on "How To Find Real Estate Deals At The Courthouse" on her company website.

Dustin Brohm (@massiveagent)

Dustin Brohm is the co-founder of the Industry Syndicate podcast network, the first and largest podcast network specifically for realtors, loan officers, and real estate investors. The network has over 30 of the top real estate and mortgage podcasts. Dustin is also the host of the Massive Agent Podcast, one of the most popular podcasts for real estate agents. He began his real estate career as a realtor in Salt Lake City and has grown to become one of the most sought after speakers and coaches in the industry. He has programs to help other realtors generate real estate leads, and to know what to post on social media each day. You can follow Dustin on Instagram.

Michael LaVan (@pophlv_realestate)

Starting his journey off becoming one of the top realtors in New York, Michael LaVan decided to expand his brand into other aspects of the business. Owner of Homes By LV LLC, a real estate investment company, Mike has redeveloped homes in upstate New York and Atlanta, GA. These experiences in the real estate industry motivated him to write his first book "I Got The Keys," a step by step guide for first time homebuyers. The book is currently on Amazon. To learn more about Michael, you can connect with him on Instagram (@pophlv_realestate) or on Youtube at Michael LaVan The Realtor.

Brian Fine and Andrea Lane (@brian.fine)

In 2018, Andrea Lane & Brian Fine joined forces to build a massive portfolio of cash flowing rental properties. Today, their team acquires over 1 unit of income property per day. As their network grew, many other investors asked them to share their infrastructure and access to the same kinds of deals. In 2020, they launched Coast 2 Coast Turnkey to help other investors grow their own portfolios by providing the same deals, financing, property management, and risk control systems they use for their own properties. To get your done for you rental portfolio, you can visit their website at http://coast2coastturnkey.com.

Asia Denson (@ladycontractor)

Asia is a construction and real estate professional who is committed to developing and renovating Detroit, one house at a time. She has been in the Detroit construction environment since 2007, operating as an independent, capable and conscientious contractor. As a native of Detroit, Asia has invested, renovated, and flipped nearly 90 properties in the last six years throughout the city of Detroit. She has taught several in person and online classes to people around the world on how to properly invest in Detroit. Her social media following is steadily growing, and she uses social media as a tool to market her business and obtain clients.

Brandon Elliott (@brandonelliottinvestments)

Brandon Elliott is a real estate investor, podcast host, author, international speaker, and credit specialist. Brandon utilizes credit to implement the "BRRRR Strategy." He has done numerous fix and flips locally in San Diego as well as out of state virtually with his worst project still being 60% cash-on-cash return ROI. Brandon has a thriving credit repair and tradelines company but prefers teaching people the credit hacks he's been utilizing for years such as building credit lines, leveraging credit to purchase properties and more. To learn more about Brandon's credit repair services, visit CreditRepairMobile.com and check out CreditCounselElite.com to start utilizing credit today.

