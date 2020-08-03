Anzeige
Montag, 03.08.2020
PR Newswire
03.08.2020 | 10:16
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 3

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274931-07-202054.53733,190,000173,973,987EUR
NL000927275631-07-202075.7098311,00023,545,748EUR
NL000927276431-07-202057.1504258,00014,744,803EUR
NL000927277231-07-202059.6174393,00023,429,638EUR
NL000927278031-07-202061.3317230,00014,106,291EUR
NL000969022131-07-202039.93575,691,190227,281,656EUR
NL000969023931-07-202032.06952,735,40487,723,039EUR
NL000969024731-07-202018.64286,233,390116,207,843EUR
NL000969025431-07-202014.62313,546,53751,861,365EUR
NL001027380131-07-202021.310710,376,000221,119,823EUR
NL001040870431-07-202082.79841,145,00094,804,168EUR
NL001073181631-07-202049.9491730,00036,462,843EUR
NL001137607431-07-202033.7712275,2559,295,692EUR
NL001168359431-07-202022.40821,300,00029,130,660EUR
total1,123,687,556
