VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 3
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|31-07-2020
|54.5373
|3,190,000
|173,973,987
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|31-07-2020
|75.7098
|311,000
|23,545,748
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|31-07-2020
|57.1504
|258,000
|14,744,803
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|31-07-2020
|59.6174
|393,000
|23,429,638
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|31-07-2020
|61.3317
|230,000
|14,106,291
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|31-07-2020
|39.9357
|5,691,190
|227,281,656
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|31-07-2020
|32.0695
|2,735,404
|87,723,039
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|31-07-2020
|18.6428
|6,233,390
|116,207,843
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|31-07-2020
|14.6231
|3,546,537
|51,861,365
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|31-07-2020
|21.3107
|10,376,000
|221,119,823
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|31-07-2020
|82.7984
|1,145,000
|94,804,168
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|31-07-2020
|49.9491
|730,000
|36,462,843
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|31-07-2020
|33.7712
|275,255
|9,295,692
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|31-07-2020
|22.4082
|1,300,000
|29,130,660
|EUR
|total
|1,123,687,556
