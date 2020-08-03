Flow battery manufacturers typically pursue utility scale storage projects but German start-up VoltStorage is targeting the household market. From pv magazine USA. Munich-based residential vanadium redox flow battery start-up VoltStorage has secured another $7 million from investors including the Bayern Kapital subsidiary of the development bank of Bavaria; family investment house Korys; the EU-backed EIT Innoenergy, New Jersey-based venture capital fund and seed investor SOSV and Zurich power company Energie 360. The firm claims its flow battery system can complete more than 10,000 charge cycles ...

